STORY: EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accuses Democratic President Joe Biden's administration of targeting him. He called Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, a "Trump hater" on social media on Tuesday.

During a stop at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, after the hearing, Trump told supporters that the United States was "rigged," "corrupt" and "in decline."

"We've got a government that's out of control," he said. Florida's Cuban-American community is a substantial Republican voting bloc in the politically competitive state.

Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate and his New Jersey golf club, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.