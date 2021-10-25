It's all Treat and No Trick at Juicy Stakes Casino This Halloween

Are you looking for a whole lot of treat and not so much trick this Halloween? If so, Juicy Stakes is the place to be as the popular Australian online casino is running a frighteningly generous bonus from today until Sunday (31 October).

The Halloween Spins Special gives players the chance to unlock up to 220 Free Games on chart-topping Betsoft pokies including The Magic Shoppe, Under the Bed, Wild Drops and Stacked. The more you deposit, the more Free Spins you receive.

Here is a full breakdown of the spook-tacular offer:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 Free Spins on The Magic Shoppe with the code HAUNTED1

Deposit $35 and receive 40 Free Spins on Under the Bed with the code HAUNTED2

Deposit $50 and receive 50 Free Spins on Wild Drops with the code HAUNTED3

If you claim all three codes then you will receive a spine-tingling 100 Extra Spins for free and they will be played on Stacked. You read that right – claim all three codes and receive 100 Free Games for free. Codes can be claimed in any order but each code can only be claimed once.

The treats don’t stop there. Juicy Stakes is also running a Blackjack Free Bets offer during the same period, giving players the chance to win up to $250. Players can unlock 15 Free Bets on Tangente Blackjack with each bet valued at $2.

To claim the offer, simply head to the Juicy Stakes Casino, find the Tangente Games section and play the game Blackjack 21. Free Bets will be added automatically.

If table games are your thing, then make sure to take part in the Juicy Stakes Poker Soft Series. This is one of the largest poker tournaments in the world and is run across 30, yes 30, events. Designed for casual players and sports bettors, it’s all about low stakes and big prizes.

There is more than $70,000 in prizes up for grabs and individual event winners automatically earn a seat at the table of the Soft Series Champions Tournament where they go head-to-head with other winners for their share of a $5,000 GTD prize pot.

