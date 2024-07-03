STORY: This shop owner in southern China's Hunan Province is busy cleaning up debris on Wednesday after heavy rainfall and flooding devastated her stationary store.

She says she didn't receive any notice to move her goods and asks: "How can a family survive in this situation?"

Heavy rainfall pounded parts of Hunan earlier this week, causing the water level of a local river to reach its highest level in 70 years.

Local authorities have activated the maximum emergency response level.

This restaurant owner said she had to flee before it became impossible to get herself out.

Now, with her business flooded - she says she is heartbroken and doesn't know how she will provide for her children.

Last week, President Xi Jinping urged authorities to put in all-out efforts to protect lives as floods and natural disasters increased.

China has provided more than $316.4 million in funds to help with rescue efforts and emergency supplies as deadly floods and landslides caused by almost two weeks of torrential rain ravage several parts of the country.

In Changsha, the capital of Hunan, the Xiang and Laodao rivers are expected to hit peak dangerous levels Thursday morning, state media reported.