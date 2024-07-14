STORY: ::July 13, 2024

:: Biden calls for an end to political violence

following a shooting at a Trump rally

::Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

"Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It is one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We can not allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

"The bottom line is that the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to conduct peacefully, without any problem. But the idea, the idea, that there is political violence or violence in America, it is just unheard of, it is just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody."

Biden said he had been briefed on the shooting and strongly condemned the political violence, calling it "sick".

Biden said he was not immediately able to get ahold of Trump, saying the former president was with his doctors, but added that he was apparently doing well.

The president also pledged a thorough investigation into the shooting.