Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

It's the best, and worst, of times for business in Florida, survey finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Miami

(Reuters) - Florida is one of the five best states in the nation in which to do business, according to a new survey. It's also one of the five worst, according to the same survey, thanks to COVID-19.

Every three years, Development Counsellors International, an economic development marketing firm, surveys executives to rank business climates in the various U.S. states. For the first time since they began doing the survey in 1996, a single state landed in the top five in both categories: Florida. The DCI report was released on Tuesday.

"The rationale for Florida being on both the best and worst lists was entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Julie Curtin, president of DCI's economic development practice. "In our follow-up questions to corporate executives about the states they selected, the majority of the corporate executives who selected Florida said that the state's handling of the pandemic had negatively affected their perception of the state's business climate."

Because of how the survey is structured, however, other executives were still able to cite Florida as a good place to do business because of things like low taxes and access to skilled workers.

Florida has been a hotspot for the pandemic. So far, 15,552 have died in the state, according to a Reuters tally. Only four other states, New Jersey, New York, California, and Texas, have had more deaths.

The once-every-three-year ranking is usually quite predictable. California has ranked as the worst state to do business in seven of nine surveys. New York took that distinction the other two years. Texas ranks as having the best business climate in this year's survey, as it did in seven of the last eight surveys.

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Timothy Aeppel


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pU.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus
RE
02:14pNo progress on substance in EU-Britain trade deal, Germany says
RE
02:14pEU pushes UK to budge at 'critical stage' in Brexit talks
RE
02:12pJ&J to contribute up to $5 billion to potential U.S. opioid settlement
RE
02:10pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 214,446 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,787,548 as of yesterday vs 7,740,934 in previous report on oct. 12
RE
02:10pG20 to agree to debt freeze extension for poor nations, draft communique shows
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 214,446 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 214,108 in previous report on oct. 12
RE
02:05pHidden Compass Invites Public to Partner with Storytellers in Unprecedented Journalism Model
SE
02:05pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Delta
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities
4Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group