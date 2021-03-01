Log in
Italian Economic Diplomacy 01 March: breaking news from around the world

03/01/2021
JAPAN - WEBINARS ON THE INITIATIVES FOR IMPLEMENTING THE EU-JAPAN ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

The EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation has organised a busy calendar of events, starting on Tuesday 2 March, in relation to the implementation of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

The EPA, which entered into force on 1 February 2019, promotes the liberalisation of trade in goods and services, facilitating foreign trade for small and medium enterprises in particular and involving more than 635 million European and Japanese citizens, constituting the largest free trade area in the world and accounting for about one third of all global trade. The EPA will foster the forging of stronger ties between the partners, through increased access to each other's markets for goods, services and public procurement, the removal of non-tariff barriers, the protection of geographical indications and intellectual property rights, the protection of EU standards, and regulatory harmonisation between the two economies.

The events will take place online compatibly with the respective time zones and are available at the following link: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
