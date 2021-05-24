Log in
Italian Economic Diplomacy 21 May: latest world news

05/24/2021 | 04:07am EDT
Country Presentation Malawi, 26 May 2021

The first 'Country Presentation Malawi' in Italy will be held on 26 May starting at 10.00 am.

The event, organised by Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and the Italian Embassy in Lusaka, will be held in virtual format. Speakers will include the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, the Minister of Trade of Malawi, Sosten Gwengwe and Massimo dal Checco, President of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo. The event will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Italy to Zambia and Malawi, Antonino Maggiore, and the Ambassador of Malawi to Zambia, Gunda Warren.

Among the sectors to be addressed during the meeting food processing, waste management, infrastructure, green energy, sustainable tourism, agriculture and farming.

The meeting, held in English, will be an opportunity to present the opportunities for commercial and industrial collaborations in the country to Italian companies.

Companies interested in participating can register at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePouq3PYStw4PXmffIsUNXbQx4wxQDOdqsSSqhsSTZDKquWg/viewform by Monday 24 May.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS