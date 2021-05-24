Italian Economic Diplomacy 21 May: latest world news

Country Presentation Malawi, 26 May 2021



The first 'Country Presentation Malawi' in Italy will be held on 26 May starting at 10.00 am.

The event, organised by Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo and the Italian Embassy in Lusaka, will be held in virtual format. Speakers will include the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, the Minister of Trade of Malawi, Sosten Gwengwe and Massimo dal Checco, President of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo. The event will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Italy to Zambia and Malawi, Antonino Maggiore, and the Ambassador of Malawi to Zambia, Gunda Warren.

Among the sectors to be addressed during the meeting food processing, waste management, infrastructure, green energy, sustainable tourism, agriculture and farming.

The meeting, held in English, will be an opportunity to present the opportunities for commercial and industrial collaborations in the country to Italian companies.

Companies interested in participating can register at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePouq3PYStw4PXmffIsUNXbQx4wxQDOdqsSSqhsSTZDKquWg/viewform by Monday 24 May.