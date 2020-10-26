Italian Economic Diplomacy 26 October: latest world news

NORWAY - PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR ITALIAN EXPORTERS IN THE FOOD SECTOR

The new edition of the 'Practical guide for Italian exporters in the agri-food sector in Norway' has been published and is now available free of charge on the website of the Italian Embassy in Oslo. It was developed by our Embassy in Norway and by the Stockholm Office of the Italian Trade and Investment Agency (ICE).

The new guide is part of a package of actions aimed at relaunching the Italian export in line with the Pact for export adopted by the Government last June. It provides extensive data and information related to the export of 'Made in Italy' agri-food products to Norway. The guide is addressed to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. It offers a framework of guidelines for the agri-food market in Norway, and it is a tool for consultation and operational support, useful to plan international marketing actions.

The data and information provided are updated to October 2020 and, therefore, also consider the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Particular attention is paid to wine, cheese, olive oil and fruit and vegetable exports, but also customs and import regime, certifications and organic labels are highlighted, as well as the opportunities for Italian companies in the Norwegian market and the anti-counterfeiting protection tools.