Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Italian Economic Diplomacy 26 October: latest world news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

NORWAY - PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR ITALIAN EXPORTERS IN THE FOOD SECTOR

The new edition of the 'Practical guide for Italian exporters in the agri-food sector in Norway' has been published and is now available free of charge on the website of the Italian Embassy in Oslo. It was developed by our Embassy in Norway and by the Stockholm Office of the Italian Trade and Investment Agency (ICE).

The new guide is part of a package of actions aimed at relaunching the Italian export in line with the Pact for export adopted by the Government last June. It provides extensive data and information related to the export of 'Made in Italy' agri-food products to Norway. The guide is addressed to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. It offers a framework of guidelines for the agri-food market in Norway, and it is a tool for consultation and operational support, useful to plan international marketing actions.

The data and information provided are updated to October 2020 and, therefore, also consider the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Particular attention is paid to wine, cheese, olive oil and fruit and vegetable exports, but also customs and import regime, certifications and organic labels are highlighted, as well as the opportunities for Italian companies in the Norwegian market and the anti-counterfeiting protection tools.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 17:04:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CONSOL Coal Resources LP
PR
01:16pBIOSTOCK :  Xintela reports promising results in Covid-19 project
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Share Buyback – 26 October 2020
PU
01:15pLEADING EDGE MATERIALS : Updates on Norra Karr Exploration License
PU
01:14pHASBRO : revenue slips on production delays in movies, TV shows, shares fall
RE
01:13pSAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe
RE
01:12pHuawei CFO arrives at Canada court for witness testimony in U.S. extradition case
RE
01:10pSMCP S A : 2020 Q3 Sales
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group