Italian President Mattarella tests positive for COVID

12/10/2022 | 11:01am EST
Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis take part in a news conference in Bern

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has few symptoms beyond a slight fever, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

Mattarella has cancelled his appointments for the coming days but will continue with his other duties in isolation from his apartment in the Quirinale Palace in Rome, the statement added.

He made a high-profile appearance on Wednesday when he attended the opening night of the new season at La Scala opera house in Milan, along with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The president in Italy has largely ceremonial duties but is responsible for resolving political crises when they occur.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
