Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Meets with Wang Yi

On October 31, 2021 local time, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome.

Wang Yi first conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Draghi and extended congratulations on the success of the G20 Rome Summit. Wang Yi said, China-Italy relations have maintained a good momentum of development, and both countries should uphold the three-prong principle of "mutuality". First, we should respect each other. Both countries are ancient civilizations and we can look at each other's development with an inclusive attitude and accept each other's differences peacefully. Second, we should be open to each other. China stands ready to import more high-quality products from Italy, and hopes Italy will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies. Italy's advanced technology, combined with China's mega-sized market, will provide lasting impetus for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Third, we should support each other. China and Italy should support each other in our respective hosting of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and the Milan Olympic Winter Games, and take care of each other's core interests. He hopes that Italy will continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

Draghi asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders. Draghi agreed that Italy and China should respect, be open and support each other, saying that Italy adheres to the one-China policy and supports the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Italy will not adopt discriminatory policies against Chinese enterprises and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on tackling climate change and other issues.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-EU relations. Wang Yi stressed that China and the EU are partners and collaborators rather than rivals and competitors. He hopes that the EU will uphold strategic autonomy, exclude interference from all sides, and build consensus on dialogue and cooperation. He believes Italy will play a positive role in the sound development of China-EU relations. Draghi said, Italy supports strengthening EU-China strategic partnership and is ready to work with China to plan and prepare for the next stage of important agendas between the two sides.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue and others.