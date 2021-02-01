Log in
Italian Unemployment Rate Increased in December

02/01/2021
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Italy's unemployment rate ticked up in December and employment levels decreased, data from the country's statistics office Istat showed Monday.

The country's unemployment rate, which includes only active job seekers, increased to 9% in December from a downwardly revised 8.8% in November. The uptick in unemployment follows four months of progressive declines.

In December, the number of unemployed increased by 34,000, while the number of people employed decreased by 101,000.

The number of people working in Italy is still more than 420,000 below the figure registered in February, the month before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and the first lockdown measures came into effect. The number of unemployed people has fallen by almost 150,000 people since then, while the number of those inactive--people who don't work and aren't actively seeking for a job--has surged by over 400,000.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

