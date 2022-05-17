Italian authorities take charge of Deutsche Bahn unit

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - An Italian court will appoint a
special administrator to take charge of transport group Schenker
Italia SpA after the Deutsche Bahn unit became caught up in an
anti-Mafia investigation into one of its subcontractors, sources
said on Tuesday.
The order, issued by a court in Milan, will be in place
initially for a year for a business that employs more than 1,400
people in Italy.
The Italian financial police and carabinieri force issued a
joint statement saying that the special measures would apply to
two unnamed companies. Two sources with knowledge of the matter
said that Schenker Italia was one of them.
"We have heard of allegations in connection with a
subcontractor of Schenker Italiana. We fully support the
authorities," said a Deutsche Bahn Schenker spokesperson in
Germany.
Schenker Italia did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The sources said neither the current management of Schenker
Italia nor the company itself were under investigation.
An investigation that began in April 2020 into a haulage
business suspected of being run by the Calabrian Mafia, known as
the 'Ndrangheta, found business ties to the two companies, the
police said.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan
Additional reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin
Writing by Keith Weir; editing by David Evans)