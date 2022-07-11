Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian bank lending to firms rises in May

07/11/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank lending to businesses rose in May compared to the previous month, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Monday.

A monthly report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies increased by 2.3% year-on-year in May from a 1.8% rise in April.

The data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks were down to 2.85 trillion euros ($2.88 trillion)from 2.86 trillion euros in the previous month.

Gross unpaid loans ticked down to 36.82 billion euros at the end of May from 37.49 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.9880 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aItalian Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increased in May
DJ
05:03aChina h1 new yuan loans at 13.68 trln yuan, highest on record…
RE
05:03aBiden will host White House event to celebrate gun safety law
RE
05:03aSri Lankan shares end over 3% higher as president, PM offer to resign
RE
05:00aJapan weather bureau ups to 60% the chance of La Nina continuing through end-autumn
RE
05:00aSri Lanka c.bank chief signals he will stay in job, warns turmoil impedes IMF talks
RE
04:59aLebanon telecoms mark-up threatens migrants' link to jobs and safety
RE
04:59aG20 watchdog to propose first global crypto rules in October
RE
04:49aEnergy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks
RE
04:49aMercedes sales slump in Q2 as chip crisis continues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $..
4For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
5ASML : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS