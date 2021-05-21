Log in
Italian bond yields set for first weekly fall since March

05/21/2021 | 06:30am EDT
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

May 21 (Reuters) - Italian benchmark bond yields fell for a second session on Friday and were set for their first weekly fall since March, in a sign that a selloff in euro area government debt driven by a brightening economic outlook may be stabilising.

The bloc's bond yields have risen this quarter as vaccinations have accelerated, prompting uncertainty remains around when the European Central Bank will slow its pandemic emergency bond purchases.

Italian debt, a key beneficiary of the pandemic purchases, has been among the worst hit.

Italy's 10-year bond yields fell as much as 5 basis points on Friday to 1.00% and were last down 2 bps to 1.03% at 1019 GMT . Falling 9 bps during the last two sessions, they are set to close the week down 5 basis points, the first weekly fall since the week ending March 26.

The closely watched risk premium on top of German debt is down to 114 bps on Friday, from nearly 125 bps earlier this week.

Bonds from other Southern European countries also outperformed higher rated peers, as Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.11%.

"I think that we should be in for a period of stabilisation – spreads had moved too much in anticipation of higher inflation, ECB tapering etc.," said Jens Peter Sorenson, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"But (the) ECB is still overflowing the market with cash and buying bonds, Federal Reserve is on hold , most of the (euro zone government bond) issuers have fulfilled more than 50% of the issuance target this year, we have fiscal consolidation with the EU recovery fund... So plenty of supporting factors going forward."

Analysts at Rabobank noted that real, inflation-adjusted yields have been rising while market inflation expectations have been falling, a scenario that implies an unwarranted tightening financial conditions.

That "argues that the risk of the ECB opting to rein in its purchase volumes at the upcoming meeting on June 10 is falling," they wrote.

Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May and exceeded a Reuters poll's expectations, but this had little impact on bonds.

Focus later turns to euro zone finance ministers, who are discussing how to ensure the pandemic does not leave lasting economic scars that could divide the monetary union. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is also expected to speak.

Later on Friday, Moody's will review Greece's credit rating, the lowest among the main rating agencies at three notches below investment-grade territory.

The review comes after S&P upgraded Greece in April, bolstering hopes of a return to investment-grade ratings.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
