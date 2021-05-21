Italian bond yields set for first weekly fall since March

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
May 21 (Reuters) - Italian benchmark bond yields fell for a
second session on Friday and were set for their first weekly
fall since March, in a sign that a selloff in euro area
government debt driven by a brightening economic outlook may be
stabilising.
The bloc's bond yields have risen this quarter as
vaccinations have accelerated, prompting uncertainty remains
around when the European Central Bank will slow its pandemic
emergency bond purchases.
Italian debt, a key beneficiary of the pandemic purchases,
has been among the worst hit.
Italy's 10-year bond yields fell as much as 5 basis points
on Friday to 1.00% and were last down 2 bps to 1.03% at 1019 GMT
. Falling 9 bps during the last two sessions, they
are set to close the week down 5 basis points, the first weekly
fall since the week ending March 26.
The closely watched risk premium on top of German debt is
down to 114 bps on Friday, from nearly 125 bps earlier this
week.
Bonds from other Southern European countries also
outperformed higher rated peers, as Germany's 10-year yield was
unchanged at -0.11%.
"I think that we should be in for a period of stabilisation
– spreads had moved too much in anticipation of higher
inflation, ECB tapering etc.," said Jens Peter Sorenson, chief
analyst at Danske Bank.
"But (the) ECB is still overflowing the market with cash and
buying bonds, Federal Reserve is on hold , most of the (euro
zone government bond) issuers have fulfilled more than 50% of
the issuance target this year, we have fiscal consolidation with
the EU recovery fund... So plenty of supporting factors going
forward."
Analysts at Rabobank noted that real, inflation-adjusted
yields have been rising while market inflation expectations have
been falling, a scenario that implies an unwarranted tightening
financial conditions.
That "argues that the risk of the ECB opting to rein in its
purchase volumes at the upcoming meeting on June 10 is falling,"
they wrote.
Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in
over three years in May and exceeded a Reuters poll's
expectations, but this had little impact on bonds.
Focus later turns to euro zone finance ministers, who are
discussing how to ensure the pandemic does not leave lasting
economic scars that could divide the monetary union. European
Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is also expected to
speak.
Later on Friday, Moody's will review Greece's credit rating,
the lowest among the main rating agencies at three notches below
investment-grade territory.
The review comes after S&P upgraded Greece in April,
bolstering hopes of a return to investment-grade ratings.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise
Heavens)