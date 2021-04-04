Italian cenbank chief says uneven vaccination pace a threat to global recovery - FT

April 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview that the
biggest threat to a global economic recovery is the irregular
pace at which countries are vaccinating their populations
against COVID-19.
A patchy vaccine rollout could result in sharply different
recoveries for developed and developing nations, he said in the
interview published on Sunday, ahead of the country hosting a
G20 summit on Wednesday.
"We need to maintain close international co-operation within
the G20 to avoid that the different stages of the vaccination
campaign in the various countries result in excessive
divergences of the respective economies," Visco was quoted as
saying by the newspaper.
Italy, which heads the G20 this year, is pushing for a $500
billion issuance of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a move backed
by many other G20 members as a way to provide liquidity to poor
countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing
their debt levels.
Increasing the issuance of IMF special drawing rights in
order to assist developing economies in their recovery will be
one of the major talking points at the meeting, Visco said.
But the most important thing right now is getting people
vaccinated, he said.
"The main instrument we have at the moment is neither
monetary nor fiscal, it is vaccinations," Visco told the paper.
