STORY: The ferry was carrying, among the passengers, 83 migrants being transferred from Lampedusa, the coast guard said in a statement.

All passengers have been transferred to the coast guard vessel 'Diciotti' and are on their way to Porto Empedocle, except three returning to Lampedusa.

As part of the rescue operation, the coast guard used water jets to cool the parts of the ferry affected by the fire which broke out in the engine room.