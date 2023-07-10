MILAN (Reuters) - Italian companies' views on the near-term prospects for the economy soured in the second quarter of the year, the Bank of Italy said in its quarterly survey on Monday, with manufacturers particularly pessimistic and services more upbeat.

In the three months to June, the percentage of Italian businesses expecting better economic conditions in the coming quarter decreased to 12.6% from 14.9% in the previous survey.

Those expecting things to get worse were broadly stable at 23.2%, while the remainder expected no substantial change.

Gloomy manufacturers cited political uncertainty, weakening demand and high oil prices, albeit with a smaller impact than in 2022, the Bank of Italy said.

The Italian economy has been giving extremely mixed signals in recent months, with the manufacturing sector struggling badly, but services and employment growing amid a boom in tourist arrivals.

Italy's manufacturing shrunk last month at the steepest rate since COVID-19 lockdowns, while the service sector grew, albeit at a slower pace, HCOB Global's surveys of purchasing managers showed last week.

The Bank of Italy's poll - conducted between May 22 and June 12 among Italian industry and services companies with at least 50 employees - showed businesses expect inflation to fall to 5.8% in 12 months' time.

That compared with 6.4% in the previous survey.

Over a two-year horizon, the expectation was for a 5% inflation rate, down from 5.3%.

Last month, Italian EU-harmonised consumer price inflation slowed to 6.7% from 8.0% the month before.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Gavin Jones)