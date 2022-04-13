Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian court rules veto on Chinese purchase of seed producer is valid - sources

04/13/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has ruled that a government veto on the purchase of seed producer Verisem by Chinese-owned agrochemicals giant Syngenta was valid, rejecting appeals from both firms, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi blocked the proposed takeover last October, the second time he used the special "golden power" rules to ward off an undesired bid on a strategic industry. During 14 months in office, he has issued a total of four vetoes.

At the time of the government's decision, Italian agriculture lobby Coldiretti said Syngenta's move would have shifted to Asia the world's strategic balance in the control of seeds for vegetable and herb production.

Swiss-based Syngenta, which was bought by state-owned ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The group had offered around 200 million euros ($216.24 million) to buy Verisem, sources said.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pEURO FX RESERVE DEMAND RETURNS AFTER YEARS OF NEGLECT : McGeever
RE
01:53pWheat, corn, soy rally from early declines; Ukraine still in focus
RE
01:52pEx-Trump chief of staff Meadows removed from North Carolina voter roll amid probe
RE
01:52pLeaders of Poland, Baltic states in Kyiv to discuss military assistance
RE
01:52pItalian court rules veto on Chinese purchase of seed producer is valid - sources
RE
01:50pLibya's rival governments start U.N.-backed talks in Egypt
RE
01:50pFactbox-Who are the contenders for the Fed's top regulation job?
RE
01:49pBoots could ve valued at as much as $9.1 bln in a sale - bloombe…
RE
01:49pReliance is in early stages of exploring feasibility of offer fo…
RE
01:37pS.African leader visits flood victims as death toll rises to 259
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
2U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
3Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
4JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
5Global equities waver on inflation view as falling oil supplies lift pr..

HOT NEWS