Italian debt set for best weekly performance since 2019

May 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday but
were set for big weekly falls, with benchmark Italian debt
seeing its best weekly performance since 2019.
After sharp rises across March and April driven by a
repricing of rate hike expectations from central banks including
the ECB, which are expected to act more aggressively to combat
inflation, bond yields showed a remarkable turnaround this week
across markets.
Yields fell sharply as stock markets sold off, a sign for
analysts that growth concerns have returned to the forefront of
investors' minds.
In the euro zone, Germany's 10-year yield, the bloc's
benchmark, dropped 22 basis points (bps) this week, set for its
best weekly performance since the first week of March. Bond
yields move inversely with prices.
But yields on Italian debt, among the key beneficiaries of
ECB stimulus, dropped the most. The 10-year yield, having risen
to 3.23% on Monday, was at 2.79% on Friday.
Down 36 bps this week, they were set for their best weekly
performance since August 2019
The closely watched premium over German 10-year yields fell
to 185 bps, from over 200 bps earlier in the week, which had
been the highest since May 2020.
"That's mainly a positioning led move and people getting
caught a bit short with widening being quite the consensus
trade," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.
The moves in Italian debt came as investors reduced their
bets on ECB rate hikes this year, with money markets now pricing
in around 83 bps of hikes by year-end, compared to 95 bps at the
start of the week.
"When we speak with clients, (Italy) is still a major
concern with them, especially with the ECB ending net (asset
purchases) and what comes next. I think people are cautious
about what could happen," McCallum added.
On Friday, bond yields edged higher, with most 10-year
yields in the bloc up 5-7 bps. Germany's 10-year yield was at
0.89%.
"We had massive moves in Gilts and Bunds yesterday. Given
that wasn't really on too much newsflow I think it's natural
that we open a little bit higher today in yields," McCallum at
Mizuho said.
