Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian foreign minister accuses own party of 'immaturity' over Ukraine

06/19/2022 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and his Italian counterpart Di Maio attend a news conference in Moscow

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday accused his own 5-Star Movement party of undermining government efforts to support Ukraine and weakening Rome's standing within the European Union.

His outburst could signal an imminent schism in the group he once led, with 5-Star officials due to meet later on Sunday to consider Di Maio's position following other recent broadsides.

The internal party feuding also creates problems for Prime Minister Mario Draghi as he faces an important vote in parliament on Tuesday over Ukraine, with some 5-Star members looking to limit Italy from sending further weapons to Kyiv.

Italy, like many EU countries, has been dispatching arms to Ukraine to help it battle the Russian assault.

In a statement, Di Maio said the government had to defend the values of democracy and freedom, adding that while everyone wanted peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin was pursuing war.

Against this backdrop, he said 5-Star leaders were attacking him with "hatred" and causing trouble for the government with its European partners. "(This is) an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government," he added.

There was no immediate comment from 5-Star leader, former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Earlier on Sunday, one of Conte's loyalists, Riccardo Ricciardi, said Di Maio had turned on his political family and should face the consequences.

5-Star is the largest political force in parliament after winning 33% of the vote in 2018 national elections. Its fortunes have however suffered since then as it lost its anti-establishment identity once in government.

Latest opinion polls put it on around 13% and it won barely 3% of the vote in local elections last weekend.

Di Maio blamed the rout on Conte, while the latter said 5-Star was paying a price for being in Draghi's broad coalition.

Party officials said he was lashing out because the 5-Star leadership had said it would enforce an old rule that its members cannot stand for re-election after two consecutive terms in parliament - a measure that would stop Di Maio from being a candidate next time around.

If Di Maio leaves the party, a band of supporters might follow him and create a breakaway party inside parliament, bringing fresh turbulence to Draghi's administration.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by David Holmes)

By Crispian Balmer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aChina further reins in business activities of officials' families
RE
11:14aFed's mester says want to see some moderation in demand…
RE
11:13aFed's mester says she is not predicting a recession despite slow…
RE
11:12aFed's mester says some inflation measures looked worse in may th…
RE
11:11aFed's mester says it is going to take a while to get inflation b…
RE
11:09aGuinea gives Simandou iron ore mine developers 14-day deadline
RE
11:02aIsrael lawmaker seeks larger mortgage loans as home buyers priced out
RE
10:36aSome Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says
RE
10:17aJan. 6 panel to implicate Trump in fake elector plot, Schiff says
RE
10:13aNo deal to end gun violence, U.S. Republican lawmaker says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS