Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian government totters as Conte, Renzi divide deepens

01/03/2021 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a showdown with his coalition partner and former premier Matteo Renzi this week that could bring down his government even as it struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-strained relations between the two men have deteriorated markedly in recent weeks, with Renzi calling for radical changes to plans to reboot the economy while also demanding that Conte cede his control over the secret services.

The prime minister has resisted the pressure, saying last week he was prepared to confront Renzi in parliament, effectively challenging him to act on his recent threats and abandon the coalition, thereby triggering an ill-timed crisis.

Renzi told Il Messaggero newspaper at the weekend he would not back down and dismissed suggestions that Conte could persuade a limited number of opposition politicians to prop up the government if his small Italia Viva party walked away.

"If he has decided to go to parliament and see the numbers, we accept the challenge," Renzi said. "If ... he goes under, we have several different solutions that can be assessed by parliament and the head of state," he added.

A political source said matters could come to a head at a cabinet meeting expected for Jan. 7, when Conte was expected to ask ministers to support his economic recovery plan. If Italia Viva's two ministers refused, the prime minister would go to parliament and start work on trying to find a new consensus.

Conte's two main coalition allies, the 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD), have both urged restraint, but appeared resigned to an eventual face-off with Renzi, who is looking to carve out a strong identity for his group which is struggling in the opinion polls on around 3%.

"At this point, it is difficult to move ahead without a real clarification, in terms of the content and structure of the government," Luigi Zanda, a senior PD senator, told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

If the government falls, the coalition parties could seek to draw up a new pact and agree on a new team of ministers, with or without Conte as prime minister. Alternatively, the head of state could try to put together a government of national unity to confront the health and economic crisis.

If all else fails, national elections would have to be held some two years ahead of time, but such an outcome would appear highly unlikely given the COVID emergency in Italy, which has registered 74,985 COVID-19 deaths, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aOPEC READY TO ADJUST OIL OUTPUT INCREASES : Barkindo
RE
10:22aOPEC ready to adjust oil output increases - Barkindo
RE
09:50aSERUM INSTITUTE CEO : Recommends administering two full doses of astrazeneca vaccine eight to ten weeks apart
RE
09:50aSERUM INSTITUTE CEO : Indian govt likely to seek 100 mln doses in the next two months, restricting any exports of its vaccine production
RE
09:50aSerum institute, indian maker of astrazeneca vaccine, says should be able to supply 300 mln doses to indian govt by july/august; no formal supply deal signed yet
RE
09:50aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : The DoC's Joint Technical Committee holds its 47th meeting
PU
09:25aItalian government totters as Conte, Renzi divide deepens
RE
08:23aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets with the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine
PU
08:15aManufacturers Want Biden to Boost 'Buy American' Practices
DJ
08:10aBitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors bullish on stocks, hoping for a brighter 2021
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank should play leading role in banking consolidation - CEO
4NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
5SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : Explainer-Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ