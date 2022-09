Boldrini and Cicioni had chosen their wedding date months ago, which then happened to fall on a national election day.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and voting will continue until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) when exit polls will be published.

Italy's first autumn national election in over a century was triggered by party infighting that brought down Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad national unity government in July.