Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

12/21/2020 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Monday a man who ran a cryptocurrency exchange that was declared bankrupt last year is suspected of being responsible for a series of hacks that caused losses of 120 million euros ($146 million).

More than 230,000 people were defrauded by the cyber-theft of a cryptocurrency called Nano which was held by the company BitGrail, the postal police said in a statement.

"It is the biggest cyber-financial attack in Italy and one of the biggest in the world," the police said.

"For the first time in Italy and in Europe, we have documented fraudulent and rapacious conduct to the detriment of investors carried out entirely on IT platforms and via the use of virtual currencies."

Police said the suspect was a 34-year-old from Florence, and gave his initials as F.F. He faces charges of computer fraud, fraudulent bankruptcy and money-laundering. It was not immediately possible to contact the man or his lawyers.

F.F. himself contacted police in February 2018 to flag the hack and the loss of "a huge sum" of Nano Coin, a thinly traded currency which was launched in 2015.

Ivano Gabrielli, director of the national centre for cyber crimes (CNAIPIC), told Reuters that after it started to investigate it became clear the BitGrail chief was involved.

"It is not yet clear whether he participated actively in the theft or if he simply decided not to increase security measures after discovering it," he said.

The police said it would have been easy to prevent the theft once the first hack had been spotted, but instead, "F.F. knowingly failed to prevent them", thereby allowing the Nano currency to be drained from accounts.

($1 = 0.8223 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Crispian Balmer and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pBitcoin slumps 6% as new COVID-19 strain upsets wider markets
RE
01:19pNew coronavirus strain hits pound as investors flee to dollar
RE
01:16pPutin lauds AstraZeneca as it signs vaccine tie-up deal with Russia
RE
01:16pDelhi High Court leaves fate of Future's $3.4 billion deal opposed by Amazon to regulators
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says pm will spend christmas at downing street
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says govt in close contact with the french to get this resolved
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says cases of new variant have been found in gibraltar, denmark and australia
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says we will not keep the tougher restrictions in place any longer than necessary, will review all scientific data
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says we have contingency measures in place to bring pfizer vaccine into britain, we have sufficient doses to continue the programme
RE
01:16pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says govt doesn't think the french action is related to brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
5NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ