Meloni led a rightist bloc comprising her Brothers of Italy party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League to a general election victory last month.

Before he can ask Meloni to form a new government, Mattarella has to consult with political party leaders in his presidential palace - a constitutional process expected to lead to her taking office by the middle of next week.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Gavin Jones)