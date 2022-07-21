Log in
Italian stock futures sink as government on the brink of collapse

07/21/2022 | 02:36am EDT
July 21 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB stock index slumped 2.5% on Thursday after the country's government crumbled when three of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's main coalition partners snubbed a confidence vote.

Draghi won the vote in the upper house by 95 to 38 on Wednesday but many dozens of senators refused to take part, leaving his 18-month-old administration in tatters with an early election in September or October the most likely outcome.

The prime minister is likely to tell the lower house of parliament on Thursday that he intends to quit, a political source said.

The political uncertainty could put additional pressure on periphery overall and Italian banks in particular, strategists at Citigroup said in a note.

Italy's index underperformed the broader regional peers, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50 edging up on relief after Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany after a 10-day outage.

All eyes are now on the European Central Bank meeting at 1215 GMT, with investors waiting to see if the bank delivers a larger-than-signalled 50-basis-point interest rate hike and details of an anti-fragmentation tool, especially given the political crisis in Italy leading to widening spreads. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
