Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italian utility Enel sells stake in Russian unit to local investors

06/16/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
busFILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros ($144.15 million) to local investors.

The transaction, expected to be completed within the third quarter of this year, will mark the full exit of the Italian group from Russia and follows similar moves by the world's biggest energy companies, including BP Plc and Shell Plc after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace told Reuters the deal to sell the stake in the Russian subsidiary was close.

The sale will have a negative impact on reported group net income of about 1.3 billion euros, Enel, the top utility in Italy, said in a statement, mainly driven by the release of currency reserves. It added that the company's ordinary financial results would not be affected.

The deal is expected to have a positive effect on the group's consolidated net debt of about 550 million euros.

Enel said Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer, and private fund Gazprombank-Frezia will buy its stake in the unit.

Established in 2004, Enel Russia has approximately 5.6 GW of conventional capacity and around 300 MW of wind capacity at different stages of development.

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Francesca Landini; editing by Federico Maccioni and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pElon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
RE
03:01pWealthy father acquitted in final U.S. college admissions scandal trial
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.59% to Settle at $7.4640 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pRussia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers
RE
02:55pFrance's Macron says up to Ukraine to decide on potential territorial concessions
RE
02:53pITFC disbursing new financing to Egypt, ready to provide more -CEO
RE
02:53pWorkers at Chile's Codelco say strike imminent if investment demands not met
RE
02:49pRussian court fines Google $260,000 for breaching data rules
RE
02:49pMichael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, obstruction charges
RE
02:37pAs fuel prices surge, RV drivers take shorter trips, get vehicles delivered
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
4Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..
5APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS