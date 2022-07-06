Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italians find more victims of glacier collapse

07/06/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Site of a deadly collapse of glacier in Italian Alps

CANAZEI, Italy (Reuters) -Italian rescue teams on Wednesday found two more victims of the glacier collapse in the Alps that is feared to have killed up to 12 people and is being blamed on rising temperatures.

At least nine people are now confirmed to have been killed in the avalanche on Sunday on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 metres (10,830 feet) is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Maurizio Fugatti, president of the Trento region, said that searches using drones would continue as a further three people, all Italian, remain unaccounted for.

A police team specialised in DNA analysis has also been drafted in to help with the identification process.

Much of Italy has been baking in an early-summer heatwave and scientists said climate change was making previously stable glaciers more unpredictable.

Rescue coordinators hope to supplement the work of drones and helicopters by sending a team of experts and search dogs to the lower part of the site on Thursday, when the weather is forecast to be clearer.

Parts of the mountain will remain shut off to tourists to allow rescue teams to operate and prevent climbers from accessing potentially dangerous areas.

The local Fassa Valley will hold a day of mourning on Saturday to honour the victims, who include two tourists from the Czech Republic.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Alexandra Hudson)

By Guglielmo Mangiapane and Roberto Mignucci


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pU.S. FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID pill
RE
12:43pUK PM Johnson says now not the time to return to Scottish independence vote
RE
12:42pItalians find more victims of glacier collapse
RE
12:40pANALYSIS-RECESSION FEARS DEAL BLOW TO RARE 2022 MARKET WINNER : US energy shares
RE
12:37pBiden to nominate Denver airport official to head FAA -- official
RE
12:30pECB HAS MAJOR EURO HEADACHE; FX MARKET OFFERS NO RELIEF : McGeever
RE
12:28pCongo and Rwanda agree to de-escalate tensions at Angola summit
RE
12:27pNorwegian Cruise scraps COVID testing for select voyages
RE
12:25pUK Conservative committee will hold election before any confidence vote rule change- lawmakers
RE
12:22pCrypto exchange FTX has "a few billion" to support industry - Bankman-Fried
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
2Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
3ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
4European shares climb as Norway oil strike ends
5ENI : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS