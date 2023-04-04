By Emese Bartha

Italy issued 10 billion euros ($10.90 billion) in its third green government bond, or BTP, via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the banks said.

The spread on the new October 2031 green BTP was set 8 basis points above the yield of the 0.60% August 2031 conventional BTP, it said.

The current issuance follows the EUR6 billion launch of 4% April 2035 green BTP in September 2022 and the EUR8.5 billion issue of the 1.50% April 2045 green BTP in March 2021.

Lead managers of the transaction were Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities Europe SA, Credit Agricole CIB and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services.

