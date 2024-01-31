By Emese Bartha

Italy issued 10 billion euros ($10.85 billion) in a new October 2039-dated fixed-rate government bond, or BTP, via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Orderbooks for the new Italian bond closed in excess of EUR76 billion--marginally lower than the initial data given at books' close--, including EUR2.275 billion joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set at 3.25% March 2038 BTP plus 11 basis points. The new bond has a 4.15% coupon, and it was priced at 99.680, at a yield of 4.220%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BNP Paribas, Citibank Europe PlC, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

