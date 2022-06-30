Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy May jobless rate falls as fewer seek work, but 49,000 jobs lost in month

06/30/2022 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy's unemployment rate fell to 8.1%in May from 8.3% April, hitting its lowest level for two years, but the decline was due to people withdrawing from the labour market as 49,000 jobs were lost in the month, data showed.

A Reuters survey of analysts had forecast a May jobless rate of 8.4%. National statistics bureau ISTAT slightly revised down the April rate from an originally reported 8.4%.

Despite the latest marked downturn in jobs, in the three months to May employment was still up by 136,000 or 0.6%, compared with the December-to-February period, ISTAT said.

May's 8.1% unemployment rate was the lowest since April 2020, at the height of the first wave of Italy's COVID-19 crisis. That decline in job-seekers was also due to people withdrawing from the labour market because employment was not available.

Compared with May 2021, employment was up by around 463,000, or 2.1%, ISTAT said.

More than half the jobs created in the last year have been temporary contracts. The number of temporary workers in Italy now stands above 3.17 million, the highest number since 1977, the statistics bureau said.

In May the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, fell to 20.5% from 22.6% the month before.

Italy's overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, dipped in May to 59.8% from 59.9% in April.

Italy's economic prospects have dimmed due to the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the economy grew by just 0.1% in the first quarter from the previous three months.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government revised down Italy's full-year gross domestic product forecast in April to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made last September.

The latest forecast is considered optimistic by most independent bodies.

ISTAT gave the following data:

MAY APRIL MARCH FEB

JOBLESS RATE 8.1 8.3r 8.3r 8.5r

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 20.5 22.6r 24.1r 23.7r

EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64) 59.8 59.9 59.9 59.6

r=revised

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)((gavin.jones@reuters.com))


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aStocks slide on renewed economic fears, capping worst H1 on record
RE
04:35aImportant we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, UK's Truss says
RE
04:33aMacau COVID infections rise as spread extends to medics, police
RE
04:32aIsrael heads to Nov 1 election with Lapid as caretaker PM
RE
04:32aChinese regulators issue new rules on use of personal information
RE
04:27aL Catterton to sell Danish fashion brand Ganni in up to $700 million deal -sources
RE
04:27aRussian rouble rises; Gazprom shares plummet on no-dividends move
RE
04:26aItaly May jobless rate falls as fewer seek work, but 49,000 jobs lost in month
RE
04:25aEU to adopt minimum corporate tax with or without Hungary, says France
RE
04:24aUK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With IPOs on ice, banks' stock offering fees plummet
2Implenia : Financial year developing better than expected
3Third time lucky for Italy's De Nora family as shares hit market
4KION : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
5Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per..

HOT NEWS