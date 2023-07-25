ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday the poor showing by her Spanish far-right ally Vox was expected in Sunday's general elections, but noted that conservatives overall made strong gains.

Spain's conservative People's Party (PP) and Vox, who were touted as potential coalition partners, earned a combined 169 seats in the 350-seat lower house, but fell short of the 176 lawmakers needed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile, the ruling Socialists and far-left Sumar won 153 seats - a better-than-expected performance.

"Vox's result was expected... we knew that it was going to lose seats," Meloni said in comments to the Rtl 102.5 radio, adding that the main election outcome "is that the centre-right is growing by a lot in Spain."

Vox's share of seats in the Spanish parliament fell to 33 from 52, slightly below a projection of 36 based on average of polls published until the week before the elections.

Meloni actively participated in Vox's electoral campaign, sending a video message in Spanish to a rally fronted by party leader Santiago Abascal.

The Italian premier, who is the leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR), said the PP was the leading force in the right-wing camp in Spain just like her Brothers of Italy party in Italy.

"I hope Spain can form a government as soon as possible. We are friends regardless of who is in charge," she said.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)