By Emese Bartha

Italy hired banks for the syndicated launch of a new May 2039-dated BTPei, a government bond indexed to eurozone HICP ex-tobacco, the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a deal announcement on Monday.

The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The banks hired as joint lead managers are Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale.

05-22-23 0800ET