News: Latest News
Italy Raises EUR5 Billion in October 2030-Dated Floating Rate Note

03/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
By Emese Bartha


Italy raised 5 billion euros ($5.51 billion) in new, October 2030-dated floating rate notes, or CCTeu, via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

Final books for the issue exceeded EUR10.7 billion, including demand from the joint lead managers, said the same bank. The CCTeu was priced 78 basis points above six-month Euribor.

Bookrunners of the issue were BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and MPS Capital Services.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 0944ET

