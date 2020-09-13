Italy Seeks Economic Rebirth With EU Coronavirus Recovery Money

By Giovanni Legorano

ROME -- When European Union nations agreed this summer to set up a 750 billion euro economic recovery fund in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a major motivation was to avoid a lasting depression in Italy that could tear apart the euro.

For Europe, much now hinges on whether Italy can find a useful way to spend its part of the fund: roughly EUR200 billion, equivalent to $236.95 billion, in EU grants and cheap loans. Astute investments that lift Italy's ability to grow could help overcome the country's quarter-century of stagnation. Failure to revive growth could saddle Italy with even heavier debts.

In recent days, the Rome government has started to assemble its plan. It is a challenge for an unwieldy governing coalition of populist and establishment parties, in a country with little faith in its political class after years of failure to reverse economic decline.

"We have to be courageous. This is the moment to reinvent Italy," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a speech in Rome on Friday. "In the coming months, the country is bound to face complex challenges, but we have an unprecedented opportunity," he said.

It has been years since Italian governments could draw up investment plans on a large scale. Italy's heavy national debts, mostly inherited from the spendthrift 1980s, have forced Rome to run tight budgets for the past 25 years. Low public investment has left Italy trailing behind other nations in areas such as higher education and infrastructure.

The Italian government wants to spend the EU money to boost the use of digital technology in the country, spur technological innovation and increase the use of renewable energy. It also wants to invest in its education and health-care systems, revamp the country's crumbling roads and bridges and reduce social inequality. It plans to hold talks with business, labor unions and other parts of Italian society before drawing up a list of specific projects to invest in.

"These are all the right themes, but it seems a bit of a wish list," said Francesco Daveri, an economist at Milan's Bocconi University.

The government hopes the investments can lift Italy's long-term economic growth rate to 1.6% a year, which would be respectable given Italy's aging population. Italy has only rarely grown by more than 1% in recent times. Rome also wants to raise the country's employment rate to 73% of the working-age population, the EU average, from 63%.

When the coronavirus hit Italy in early 2020, the first major outbreak outside Asia, Italy was already the sick man of Europe's economy. The country had still not recovered to its level of economic output before the 2008 global financial crisis. In the EU, only Greece, with its dramatic debt crisis, suffered a worse economic slump in the last decade.

Financial fragility has long held Italy back from using fiscal policy to support growth. Rome governments feared that bond investors would flee from Italy's already teetering debts if the country ran large budget deficits.

Italy thus lobbied hard for the EU to set up a common recovery fund, an idea that won crucial political support from France and, eventually, Germany. Paris and Berlin saw the risks for the future of the euro and the EU if Italy was unable to recover from a crisis for the second time in a decade. The danger was partly political: Italian public opinion used to be reliably pro-EU but has become much more critical of the bloc, with many voters turning to EU-skeptic parties.

Europe's recovery fund -- officially called Next Generation EU -- will be paid for partly through future national contributions to the EU budget, and partly by issuing common EU bonds, which must also be repaid eventually from national treasuries. In the long run, countries will thus end up paying for most of the EU largess in their territory, but Germany and other northern European countries are set to pay more than they get, while Italy and other southern countries are set to receive more than they pay.

That, and the political signal of European cohesion sent by the recovery fund and its common bonds, mean that Italy can more safely invest the billions than if it had to issue more national debt now, with less fear of investor flight from Italian bonds.

Before improving its long-term growth rate, Italy needs to climb out of the economic hole caused by the pandemic and the strict national lockdown imposed this spring. Italy's gross domestic product fell by 13% in the second quarter, which following the meager growth of the past two decades means that Italy's economy has shrunk back to the size it had in 1993, according to the Bank of Italy.

Italy's chronic growth shortfall, even compared with other slow-growing European countries, has its roots in faltering productivity growth in swaths of Italy's business sector, economists say.

"The funds could help Italy not only to recover from the recession caused by the pandemic, but also to erode the structural constraints that have held back Italian growth. Productivity is the key," said Stefania Tomasini, head of economic analysis and forecasting at Italian consulting firm Prometeia.

Most economists also agree that the public sector needs a major overhaul if Italy is to rediscover the dynamism it once had. Among the signs of the public administration's inefficiency: It has failed in recent years to find ways to spend even the regular funds that come Italy's way from the EU budget.

