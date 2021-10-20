Log in
Italy Sells EUR5 Billion in 2045 Green BTP Tap, Gets Robust Demand - Update

10/20/2021 | 09:45am EDT
(Adds reoffer price and yield)

By Emese Bartha

Italy sold five billion euros ($5.82 billion) in the syndicated tap of the 1.50% April 2045 green BTP Wednesday, with the large orderbook underpinning investors' robust appetite for green debt, said one of the lead manager banks.

The reopening of the green government bond attracted an order book in excess of EUR55 billion, including EUR3.75 billion demand from the joint lead managers, said the same bank. The spread on the bond was set 10 basis points above the yield of the 1.80% March 2041 conventional BTP. The bond was priced at 96.717, at a yield of 1.676%, said the same bank.

Italy launched this green BTP in March, raising EUR8.5 billion.

The lead manager banks of Wednesday's transaction were BofA Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, MPS Capital Services and Nomura.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 0944ET

