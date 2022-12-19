Advanced search
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium

12/19/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Italian court to decide whether to hand over EU-Qatar graft scandal suspect to Belgium, in Brescia

BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to Belgian authorities a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.

An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia ruled there were no grounds to prevent the transfer of Maria Dolores Colleoni, wife of former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri, whom Brussels prosecutors believe is one of the main players in the alleged corruption.

Colleoni, together with her adult daughter Silvia Panzeri, has been under house arrest for more than a week in compliance with a European arrest order issued by Belgian magistrates.

They are wanted over their alleged "participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption".

Belgian prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and others accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar in a bid to influence European Union policymaking in one of the biggest scandals to hit the 27-nation bloc.

Angelo De Riso, a lawyer for Panzeri's wife and daughter said on Dec 13 his clients had told judges they knew nothing about the allegations against them and they had done nothing wrong.

Qatar reiterated on Sunday that it had no involvement in the EU corruption scandal.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Gavin Jones and Keith Weir)

By Emilio Parodi


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS