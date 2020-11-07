Italy approves 2.9 bln euro aid package after new virus curbs

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy has approved a new aid
package to cushion the blow to the economy from restrictions it
introduced earlier this week in an effort to stem a resurgence
of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measures agreed by cabinet overnight are worth 2.9
billion euros ($3.4 billion), a person with knowledge of the
matter said.
Coronavirus curbs which came into force on Friday divide the
country into three zones according to the severity of the latest
outbreak.
The limitations are less severe than the nationwide lockdown
Rome imposed when the coronavirus first took hold in March, but
many shops have been shut in the highest-risk zones such as
Milan's Lombardy region, where people can only leave their homes
for work, health reasons or emergencies.
The package delays to the spring tax payments due in
November and increases transfers to businesses operating in
regions classed as "red" or "orange" which have been hit by the
strictest limitations.
"We have increased compensations because we realised that
what was granted for the spring lockdown wasn't enough," Prime
Minister Giuseppe Conte told Corriere della Sera daily in an
interview. "We've also widened the number of beneficiaries."
The package provides funds for childcare or work leave for
parents who are not able to work from home, after the government
moved classes online for high schools and the last two years of
middle school.
Conte said funds had also been set aside for regions that
could turn into high-risk zones under the current system, which
has been attacked by some politicians in the worst-hit areas.
"There's no turning back. The alternative is to shut down
the entire country causing enormous damage. It would not be a
case of 'a sorrow shared is a sorrow halved', just disaster for
everyone," Conte said.
($1 = 0.8423 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte
Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)