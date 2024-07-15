ROME (Reuters) - Italy has voted in favour of a European Union move to imposeprovisional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, a government source said on Monday.

The European Union is imposing provisional tariffs of up to37.6% on EVs imported from China, ratcheting up tensions withBeijing in the EU's largest trade case yet.

This first vote is not binding. It will be followed by afinal vote after which the European Commission's tariff proposalwill be adopted unless there is qualified majority against it.

