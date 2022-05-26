Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy business and consumer morale rise in May but manufacturing still downbeat

05/26/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rome makes masks mandatory in crowded areas

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose in May, data showed on Thursday, with service industries regaining confidence despite the ongoing war in Ukraine while manufacturers remained downbeat.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.3 in May from 109.9 in April, but still came in slightly above a median forecast of 109.0 in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 110.9, compared with April's reading of 108.4.

More positive sentiment in the services and retail sectors outweighed a decline in manufacturing and construction.

ISTAT said it had revised it methodology for calculating overall business sentiment, leading to a marked revision of its previous readings for April and preceding months.

Consumer confidence rose in May to 102.7 from 100.0 in April, the first increase after four consecutive declines. The reading comfortably beat a median forecast of 100.5 in Reuters' poll.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government last month revised down its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made last September.

The current forecast is still considered optimistic by most independent bodies.

Italian gross domestic product contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months. That made Italy a negative outlier in the euro zone, where most countries posted modest or firm GDP growth.

((Reporting by Gavin Jones, gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com))


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aFTSE 100 Edges Up as Oil Stocks, Retailers Gain
DJ
04:53aAnalysis-As N.Korea gears up for potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare
RE
04:49aPhilippines' Marcos signals continuity ahead with new economic team
RE
04:46aDollar steady near one-month low as Fed minutes contain few surprises
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports 1,670 COVID cases since April 22 -official
RE
04:39aUK says energy bill support package must not deter investment
RE
04:38aBaidu exceeds revenue estimates on AI, cloud services strength
RE
04:37aAllegro trims expectations as inflation bites
RE
04:36aIndia's Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted
RE
04:35aOusted Pakistani PM Khan issues ultimatum after disbanding violent protest march
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
4CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
5BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS