Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Italy business lobby cuts 2023 economy growth forecast to zero on energy concerns

10/08/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman shops at Campo de' Fiori market in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian economy will grow more than expected in 2022 but will stagnate in 2023, the country's main business lobby said on Saturday, warning that tensions between the European Union and Russia over gas supplies made the outlook highly uncertain.

In a report Confindustria downgraded its expectation for GDP growth in 2023 to zero, from 1.6% forecast in April, while revising its estimate for 2022 to 3.4% from 1.9% thanks to the Italian economy's excellent performance in the first half year.

The 2023 downgrade echoes government projections and comes after Mario Draghi's outgoing administration last week slashed its growth forecast for next year to 0.6%, due to sky-high energy costs. Still it said GDP would expand 3.3% in 2022, up from 3.1% forecast in April.

The lower forecasts for next year underscore the economic headwinds facing Giorgia Meloni, who led a right-wing alliance to victory in elections last month and is expected to be named prime minister this month.

"If tensions between the EU and Russia were to escalate to such an extent as to lead to further price jumps and/or the blocking of gas supplies, the negative effects on production activity would be more severe, implying a more pronounced recession," Confindustria said in its report.

Moscow and several European countries, including Germany, have been at loggerheads over the supply of natural gas from Russia since the country invaded Ukraine in February.

Russian gas now accounts for only around 10% of Italian gas imports, down from around 40%, while the share from Algeria and the Nordics has increased.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.36% 318.7471 Real-time Quote.85.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.97% 62.15 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
Latest news "Economy"
06:36aVietnam arrests real estate tycoon over suspected financial fraud
RE
06:35aItaly business lobby cuts 2023 economy growth forecast to zero on energy concerns
RE
06:22aIranians keep up the heat on leaders with protests, strikes
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:58aIndia's Brickwork Ratings mulls "legal recourse" after shutdown order
RE
05:56aJapan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt
RE
05:52aUK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, poll shows
RE
05:41aTaiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
RE
05:39aJapan, u.s. conducting joint exercise involving aircraft carrier…
RE
05:36aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
2NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..
3Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
4Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
5Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' fol..

HOT NEWS