ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy can still achieve economic growth of 1% this year despite the fall in output reported in the second quarter, the economy ministry said on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% on a quarterly basis between April and June and was up 0.6% year-on-year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

"As things stand, data does not affect the annual forecast formulated by the government," the Treasury said.

Italy in April set a growth target of 1% for 2023 assuming a moderate GDP increase in the second quarter. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)