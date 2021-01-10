Italy considering 24 bln euro package to help virus-hit economy- minister

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italy is considering a new
stimulus package worth 24 billion euros ($29 billion) to support
its healthcare system and its COVID-battered economy, Economy
Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in a newspaper interview on
Sunday.
"We're considering a package worth 1.5% of our gross
domestic product," Gualtieri told Il Corriere della Sera daily
newspaper, confirming that amounted to about 24 billion euros.
That exceeds previous expectations for a stimulus package
worth 20 billion euros. Italy is set to receive more than 200
billion euros from the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund.
"About 1.5 billion euros will be used to buy, distribute and
carry out vaccinations. For the healthcare system we expect the
new package will provide an extra three billion euros overall,"
Gualtieri said.
He said money would be also used to refinance support
measures for local governments, furlough schemes and grants to
businesses shut following restrictions imposed by Rome to curb
the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said this new package and a possible downward revision of
growth estimates would lift Italy's deficit to GDP ratio this
year above the current official 7% target, but that at the
moment there was "absolutely no reason" to forecast a double
digit deficit ratio.
Gualtieri said that, despite recent restrictions, he thought
the Italian economy had closed last year not far from a
government official estimate of a 9% contraction. But he said
there were "downside risks" on a projected 6% rebound this year.
"Much of it will depend on our ability to promptly start
additional investments envisaged by the (European) Recovery Plan
for 2021," he said.
Italy has registered more than 78,000 COVID-19 deaths since
Feb. 21, the second highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest
in the world. The country has also reported 2.26 million cases
to date.
($1 = 0.8185 euros)
