Italy employers body slashes 2022 growth forecast due to shock from Ukraine war

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italy's employers association
Confindustria on Saturday slashed its growth forecast for the
economy in 2022 to 1.9% from an estimate of 4.1% given in
October, citing the impact of a "deep supply shock" following
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a report, the association's research unit CSC forecast
gross domestic product (GDP) would rise 1.6% next year, adding
the worsened scenario would postpone a return to levels seen
before the coronavirus pandemic - initially expected in the
second quarter of 2022 - to the first months of next year.
The new forecasts are based on the assumption that the war
in Ukraine ends by June, or at least that the economic
uncertainties diminish, but the numbers would likely weaken
further should the conflict persist until the end of this year,
or even spill into 2023, the industry association added.
"Even in the least complicated scenario the numbers that
came out of the study are frightening, very frightening,"
Confindustria chief Carlo Bonomi told journalists.
The association said the military crisis added to an
economic environment already pressured by the continuing
coronavirus pandemic, rising commodity prices and bottlenecks in
global supply chains.
It also warned that some targets set as part of Rome's
Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) were at risk and needed to
be revisited, as some projects were hard to execute given the
increase in commodity prices and scarcity of some raw materials.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government is preparing to
slash its 2022 growth forecast to 2.8% or 2.9% from a previous
4.7% goal made in September, sources told Reuters this week,
citing surging energy costs and the Ukraine turmoil.
However, the growth forecasts are based on an unchanged
policy scenario and so do not include the impact of new
supportive measures to be announced by the government at a later
stage. For this reason, the final official GDP targets are
likely to be somewhat more ambitious.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Clelia Oziel)