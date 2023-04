Italy ex-premier Berlusconi has leukaemia - source

MILAN (Reuters) - Four-times Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, has been diagnosed with leukaemia, a source close to the matter said on Thursday, confirming what was previously reported by the Corriere della Sera daily.

(Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by Alvise Armellini)