Italy expects 2021 deficit to be below 10% of national output -source

* Italy's economy to post 2021 growth of around 6%
* Treasury set a deficit-to-GDP goal of 11.8% in April
* Due to update deficit and debt targets this month
ROME, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sees the 2021
budget deficit coming in at under 10% of national output, well
below the 11.8% target set in April, as the economy recovers
more quickly than expected from the pandemic, a source close to
the matter told Reuters.
In its latest forecasts issued in April, the Treasury
estimated gross domestic product would grow by 4.5% following
the record contraction of 8.9% in 2020, when protracted COVID-19
lockdowns hammered the economy.
However, recent data has been stronger than expected and
Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Sunday that growth of
more than 5.8% now looked possible, with a positive impact on
public finances.
Growth of close to 6% would improve the deficit-to-GDP ratio
by almost one percentage point through increased tax revenues,
the source told Reuters, adding that the firm recovery was not
the only factor helping to reduce the fiscal gap.
Stimulus measures approved earlier this year have proved
less costly than anticipated due to a lower-than expected
take-up by families and firms, the source said.
The lower deficit will in turn drive Italy's debt-to-GDP
ratio below the 159.8% targeted in April.
However, a political source cautioned that some ruling
parties could put pressure on Prime Minister Mario Draghi's
government to use the fiscal leeway to fund additional stimulus
measures by the end of this year. This could result in Draghi
setting a deficit target somewhat higher than 10%.
Italy reported a 9.5% deficit-to-GDP ratio in 2020, which
was the highest since the early 1990s.
The Treasury will officially update growth forecasts and
public finance targets by Sept. 27 in its Economic and Financial
Document (DEF). This will form the preliminary framework for the
2022 budget.
Franco said on Sunday the government planned to maintain
expansionary policies to recoup the growth lost due to COVID-19
as quickly as possible. He promised the debt-to-GDP ratio would
come down from 2022.
To turn the post-pandemic rebound into higher structural
growth, the government wants to cut taxes for individuals and
companies in a fiscal reform which could win cabinet approval
this month.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Gavin Jones and Susan
Fenton)