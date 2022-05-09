Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Italy extends vetting powers to protect key national assets

05/09/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Exterior of the Senate building in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's parliament has extended Rome's special vetting powers to protect its key national assets by including the hydroelectric sector and new companies that plan to operate in industries deemed strategic, lawmakers said on Monday.

The 15-month old government lead by Prime Minister Mario Draghi has used its so-called "golden powers" to set conditions on scores of mergers and has blocked several attempts by China to extend its presence in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

The changes, approved by the Senate overnight, were introduced in a government decree that was originally set up to strengthen anti-takeover regulation in the telecoms and defence industries.

The upper-house Senate decided that a notification to the government will be required to set up a company operating in sectors deemed strategic in case a non-EU firm owns a stake of at least 10%, a parliamentary document seen by Reuters said.

A separate amendment established that the golden powers also apply to companies operating major hydroelectric concessions, such as dams.

"The extension of the golden power to the hydroelectric sector is a decisive step towards the ecological transition and in giving value to economic and energy assets," said Andrea Cioffi, a senator with the 5-Star Movement who promoted the measure.

As part of its plans to beef up the scrutiny of corporate takeovers, the Italian government will soon establish a dedicated division to oversee merger deals involving strategic companies.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pUK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament
RE
01:31pFED'S BOSTIC : 75 basis point hike a 'low probability'
RE
01:27pBrazil's spending cap brings fiscal surplus - and candidates' ire
RE
01:24pMusk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg
RE
01:24pNo meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike -official
RE
01:24pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:22pOil prices tumble over 5%, weighed down by China lockdowns
RE
01:22pExclusive-Germany, Qatar at odds over terms in talks on LNG supply deal -sources
RE
01:20pItaly extends vetting powers to protect key national assets
RE
01:20pGold extends decline on dollar rally, elevated yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS