Italy extends vetting powers to protect key national assets

The 15-month old government lead by Prime Minister Mario Draghi has used its so-called "golden powers" to set conditions on scores of mergers and has blocked several attempts by China to extend its presence in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

The changes, approved by the Senate overnight, were introduced in a government decree that was originally set up to strengthen anti-takeover regulation in the telecoms and defence industries.

The upper-house Senate decided that a notification to the government will be required to set up a company operating in sectors deemed strategic in case a non-EU firm owns a stake of at least 10%, a parliamentary document seen by Reuters said.

A separate amendment established that the golden powers also apply to companies operating major hydroelectric concessions, such as dams.

"The extension of the golden power to the hydroelectric sector is a decisive step towards the ecological transition and in giving value to economic and energy assets," said Andrea Cioffi, a senator with the 5-Star Movement who promoted the measure.

As part of its plans to beef up the scrutiny of corporate takeovers, the Italian government will soon establish a dedicated division to oversee merger deals involving strategic companies.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Susan Fenton)