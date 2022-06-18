Italy has flexibility to manage rate volatility - head of debt

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury has the
flexibility and financial firepower needed to overcome market
volatility, Italy's head of debt management was quoted as saying
on Saturday in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper.
"Nobody can be comfortable at a time like this, but it is a
manageable situation, considering the whole toolbox at our
disposal, including 80.2 billion (euros) in liquidity at the end
of May," Davide Iacovoni said.
"This means that we can reschedule the auctions, taking into
account various timeframes," he added.
