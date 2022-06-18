Italy has flexibility to manage rate volatility - head of debt

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury has the flexibility and financial firepower needed to overcome market volatility, its head of debt management was quoted as saying on Saturday in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper.

"Nobody can be comfortable at a time like this, but it is a manageable situation, considering the whole toolbox at our disposal, including 80.2 billion (euros) in liquidity at the end of May," Davide Iacovoni said.

"This means that we can reschedule the auctions, taking into account various timeframes," he added.

Italy's borrowing costs jumped to multi-year highs at a government bond auction last week, with investors worried by expectations of a series of rate hikes and the absence of a concrete plan from policymakers to limit rising borrowing costs.

Concerns subsequently eased after the European Central Bank said it would skew reinvestments of maturing debt to help more indebted members and would devise a new instrument to stop excessive widening of yield spreads.

Iacovoni said markets were now waiting to see how the ECB would find a "new equilibrium that does not create other imbalances".

He said the Treasury had provisioned for rising interest rates when it revised its 2022 forecasts at the end of March. However, he said Italy's interest rate bill may come in 4-5 billion euros above the latest full-year estimates.

"I feel quite confident about the future progress of European rates. We need to be more cautious about the spread," he added, referring to the closely watched differential between Italian and German 10-year yields. ($1 = 0.9526 euros) (Writing by Crispian Balmer, Editing by Mark Potter and Clelia Oziel)