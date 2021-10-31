Italy hikes climate finance contribution to $1.4 bln per year for the next five yea

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy will triple its climate
finance contribution to 1.4 billion dollars per year for the
next five years, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday in
its final remarks at the G20 leaders summit in Rome.
"I am glad to announce that Italy will nearly triple its
financial commitment to 1.4 billion dollars per year for the
next 5 years," Draghi said.
The amount is considerably less than what some think tanks
estimate the country's fair contribution should be to the $100
bln dollar fund that rich nations have promised to help
developing ones deal with climate change.
Climate think-tank ECCO estimates that Italy's fair
contribution should be around $4 billion.
