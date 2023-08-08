STORY: Italy has hit its banks with a 40% windfall tax.

The money raised will be used to help mortgage borrowers hit by rising interest rates.

Just in 2023, the levy will hit banks' earnings from lending.

Official sources say Rome expects to raise 3 billion euros, or about $3.3 billion.

However, some analysts say the figure could be much higher.

The move comes after strong earnings from some lenders, including Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's top bank.

Its shares fell 8% after the news.

Rival Unicredit was down almost as much, while the country's banking index tumbled over 7% in early trade.

Analysts at Citi say the new tax could wipe a fifth off Italian banks' net income for the year.

Rome's move came as something of a surprise, after ministers had appeared to cool on the idea of a windfall levy.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said banks had reaped the benefits of higher interest rates on lending, while offering little extra interest to current account holders.

The Italian decision comes after similar taxes were imposed by countries such as Spain and Hungary.

Economists say more countries may now follow suit.